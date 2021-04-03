Kin (KIN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.70 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Kin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a total market cap of $532.67 million and $4.70 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kin has traded up 62.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00073284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.59 or 0.00302006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00031399 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $445.17 or 0.00765686 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00049690 BTC.

Kin Profile

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation

