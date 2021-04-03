Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 1,506.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,843 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,705 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1,709.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “focus list” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

