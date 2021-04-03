Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to report $66.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.27 million and the highest is $68.54 million. Kite Realty Group Trust posted sales of $69.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year sales of $270.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $265.78 million to $274.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $279.29 million, with estimates ranging from $276.33 million to $281.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%.

KRG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

NYSE:KRG opened at $19.79 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 26.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 642.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

