KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,260 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,304,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,530,000 after buying an additional 936,160 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,036,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,345,000 after buying an additional 309,144 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.0% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,123,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,181,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,317,000 after buying an additional 44,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KKR. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.21.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $50.39.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

