KLAYswap Protocol Price Reaches $73.37 (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for $73.37 or 0.00123152 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 176.2% against the U.S. dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a market cap of $571.17 million and $200.14 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00074915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.16 or 0.00288956 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00093314 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.44 or 0.00752670 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00028062 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00015521 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins.

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

