Klaytn Price Reaches $3.84 on Top Exchanges (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Klaytn has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. Klaytn has a market cap of $9.40 billion and $461.70 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for about $3.84 or 0.00006520 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00074799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.12 or 0.00299215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00090900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.65 or 0.00750326 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00027814 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00015165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,824.33 or 0.99938696 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,527,368,819 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,059,130 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

