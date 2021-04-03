Kleros One Day Volume Reaches $1.88 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Kleros token can now be bought for approximately $0.0943 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kleros has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $57.33 million and $1.88 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 98.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00026096 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 608,144,476 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars.

