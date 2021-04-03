Kleros One Day Volume Reaches $1.88 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Kleros token can now be bought for approximately $0.0943 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kleros has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $57.33 million and $1.88 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- WINk (WIN) traded up 98.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Wagerr (WGR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.
- Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00026096 BTC.
- Particl (PART) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002105 BTC.
- Phore (PHR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000859 BTC.
- Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.
- MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Zealium (NZL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.
Kleros Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “
Kleros Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
