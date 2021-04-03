Klever (KLV) Market Capitalization Tops $325.08 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Klever has a market cap of $325.08 million and $8.34 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Klever has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Klever token can currently be bought for about $0.0960 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00074935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.92 or 0.00299085 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00091164 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $440.84 or 0.00749472 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00027788 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00015384 BTC.

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,385,708,099 tokens. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

