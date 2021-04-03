Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,111 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Kodiak Sciences worth $30,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KOD. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 53,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $29,427,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $109.10 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.13 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.03 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.32.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). Research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $913,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,177,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KOD. UBS Group began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

Kodiak Sciences Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.