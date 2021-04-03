Komodo Price Up 25.7% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $2.70 or 0.00004661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $337.79 million and $45.28 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.25 or 0.00292021 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00070349 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00093331 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Flux (ZEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000496 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,052,992 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

