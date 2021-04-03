Konomi Network Trading 9.4% Higher This Week (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Konomi Network has a total market cap of $29.53 million and $1.93 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konomi Network coin can now be bought for $3.71 or 0.00006341 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Konomi Network has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00074389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.45 or 0.00296345 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00090476 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.00 or 0.00748348 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00027549 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00015723 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,957,214 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

Konomi Network Coin Trading

