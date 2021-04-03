KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,128,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 11.15% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF worth $97,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 11,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,133,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBA opened at $44.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.71. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 52-week low of $29.46 and a 52-week high of $53.32.

