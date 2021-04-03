Krios Achieves Market Cap of $3.33 Million (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 80.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Krios has traded up 105.7% against the US dollar. Krios has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and $2,511.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001310 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.40 or 0.00126296 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

Krios (GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

