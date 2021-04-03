Krios (GIG) Price Reaches $0.0064

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Krios has a total market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $657.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Krios has traded 94.5% higher against the US dollar. One Krios coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001269 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.61 or 0.00126851 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006977 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Krios Profile

GIG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

