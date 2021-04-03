KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Up 50.7% This Week

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $587.51 million and approximately $37.80 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for about $7.33 or 0.00012303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 50.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00053515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.95 or 0.00679402 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00070659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00027821 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a token. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.