Kusama (KSM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $496.59 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Kusama has a market cap of $3.75 billion and $496.59 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for approximately $442.15 or 0.00749833 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00075061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.74 or 0.00296329 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006509 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00091542 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00027836 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00015531 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,592.96 or 0.99366040 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.