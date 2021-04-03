Kuverit Trading 23.2% Higher Over Last Week (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Kuverit coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuverit has a market capitalization of $887,745.74 and $162.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kuverit has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00051944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.64 or 0.00672547 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00069586 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00028092 BTC.

Kuverit Profile

Kuverit is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,400,291,322 coins. Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

