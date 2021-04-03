Kyber Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $449.80 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded up 35.6% against the US dollar. Kyber Network has a total market capitalization of $707.16 million and approximately $449.80 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyber Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.45 or 0.00005943 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00051529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $390.10 or 0.00672236 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00069059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00027793 BTC.

Kyber Network Coin Profile

Kyber Network (KNC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,255,936 coins and its circulating supply is 205,048,084 coins. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Kyber Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

