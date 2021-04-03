Kylin Price Hits $1.05 (KYL)

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, Kylin has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One Kylin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00001777 BTC on major exchanges. Kylin has a market capitalization of $71.31 million and $4.02 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00074452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.42 or 0.00301027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00091373 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.75 or 0.00747018 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00027628 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00015156 BTC.

Kylin Coin Profile

Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,687,500 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

Kylin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kylin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kylin using one of the exchanges listed above.

