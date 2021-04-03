L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Stock Position Lessened by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in L Brands were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in L Brands by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after buying an additional 1,276,710 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in L Brands by 221.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,188,000 after buying an additional 957,421 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,151,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,803,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,705,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on L Brands from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $61.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.25. L Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $64.12.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L Brands news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

