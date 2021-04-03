Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.44% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $286,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.87.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $252.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $110.40 and a twelve month high of $259.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

