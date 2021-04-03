LABS Group Hits Market Capitalization of $50.61 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0669 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. LABS Group has a total market cap of $50.61 million and $6.33 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 52.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00075022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.52 or 0.00291792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006710 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00094211 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $457.14 or 0.00764332 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028375 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00015293 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,466,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

