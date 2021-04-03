Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,027 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,114 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 6.4% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $5,852,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $4,481,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,284,260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,283,753,000 after acquiring an additional 683,580 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $1,262,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,576,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $474,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $123.00 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.03.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

