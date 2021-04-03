Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 830,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.58% of Lam Research worth $392,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $639.30 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $213.29 and a 12-month high of $640.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $563.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $91.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.73.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

