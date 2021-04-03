Lambda Market Capitalization Tops $214.00 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded 84.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a total market cap of $214.00 million and approximately $135.44 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00052759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.12 or 0.00678625 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00069932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00028049 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,478,415,536 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

