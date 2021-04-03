Lamden Market Cap Hits $20.46 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Lamden has traded up 157.6% against the US dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $20.46 million and approximately $13,538.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00009694 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000717 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

