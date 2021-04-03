Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 103,967 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.71% of Landstar System worth $139,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

LSTR opened at $167.70 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.32 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

LSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.85.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

