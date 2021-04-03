Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,240 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.23% of Lantheus worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at $164,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

LNTH stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 262.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $41,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $495,886.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,996,007.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,820 and sold 40,267 shares valued at $740,935. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lantheus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.