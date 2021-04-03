Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.49 Million

Brokerages expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to report $103.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.57 million and the highest is $105.40 million. Lawson Products reported sales of $91.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year sales of $420.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $413.63 million to $426.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $447.43 million, with estimates ranging from $438.46 million to $456.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $98.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.45 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on LAWS shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Lawson Products stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $469.18 million, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average of $49.07. Lawson Products has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAWS. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

