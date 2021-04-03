LBRY Credits (LBC) Price Tops $0.39

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 61.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 57.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $201.62 million and approximately $596.19 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000667 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00076513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.44 or 0.00329929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.48 or 0.00783254 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00091063 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00027763 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00016539 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

