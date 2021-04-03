LBRY Credits Market Capitalization Reaches $235.09 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 117% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $235.09 million and $755.37 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 78.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

