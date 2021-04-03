LCX (LCX) Price Hits $0.0848 on Exchanges

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. LCX has a total market capitalization of $52.03 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0848 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LCX has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00051322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00019808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $388.52 or 0.00669737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00069171 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00027991 BTC.

LCX Token Profile

LCX is a token. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 613,524,408 tokens. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights . LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

