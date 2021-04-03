Lead Wallet (LEAD) Price Down 17% Over Last Week

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, Lead Wallet has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $5.91 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00076107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.71 or 0.00326570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.24 or 0.00776758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00090472 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00027603 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00016439 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.