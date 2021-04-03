LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. LeMaitre Vascular posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million.

Several analysts have commented on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

Shares of LMAT opened at $48.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $54.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.20 million, a PE ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $104,496.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,692,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,995,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 22,193 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $1,057,052.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,028.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,816 shares of company stock worth $6,728,329. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

