Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Lemonade alerts:

LMND stock opened at $95.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.08. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lemonade will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $47,829,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $7,971,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,668,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 961,572 shares of company stock worth $151,129,294 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,282,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,083,000 after acquiring an additional 115,717 shares in the last quarter. SC Israel Venture V Management L.P. bought a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at $372,544,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at $315,787,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,772,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lemonade by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,649,000 after buying an additional 101,035 shares during the period. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.