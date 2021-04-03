Lendingblock Market Cap Tops $610,738.80 (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 44.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Lendingblock has a market capitalization of $610,738.80 and $597.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lendingblock coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lendingblock has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00052106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00019989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.57 or 0.00667594 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00069642 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00027991 BTC.

LND is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,162,769 coins. The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

