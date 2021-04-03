Lethean Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Lethean has a market capitalization of $473,869.05 and $50.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,579.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,098.81 or 0.03522688 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.03 or 0.00354203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $576.80 or 0.00968111 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $264.35 or 0.00443691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.00 or 0.00397792 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.97 or 0.00290324 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00024897 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.