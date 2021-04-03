Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.00 Million

Brokerages expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) to announce sales of $26.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.00 million and the lowest is $25.00 million. Level One Bancorp reported sales of $19.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year sales of $98.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.00 million to $99.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $91.95 million, with estimates ranging from $88.90 million to $95.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.49. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.05 million.

LEVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

NASDAQ:LEVL opened at $26.41 on Friday. Level One Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 74.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 45.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

