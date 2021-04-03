LGCY Network Price Reaches $0.0022 (LGCY)

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, LGCY Network has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. LGCY Network has a market cap of $25.76 million and $152,822.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LGCY Network token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00073142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.93 or 0.00302406 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.18 or 0.00746321 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00088886 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00027155 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00015452 BTC.

LGCY Network Profile

LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,872,259,168 tokens. The official website for LGCY Network is lgcy.network

