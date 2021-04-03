LHT 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, LHT has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar. LHT has a total market cap of $142,227.57 and $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005844 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010560 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000140 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

