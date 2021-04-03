Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.52.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of LI stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.97.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $635.54 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,689,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Li Auto in the third quarter valued at $95,899,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth $129,735,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Li Auto by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,018,000 after purchasing an additional 703,114 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Value Fund increased its holdings in Li Auto by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,090,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,272,000 after purchasing an additional 693,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

