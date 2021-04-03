Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.52.

LI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of LI opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14. Li Auto has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $635.54 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,689,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Li Auto in the third quarter valued at $95,899,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth $129,735,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Li Auto by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,018,000 after purchasing an additional 703,114 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Value Fund raised its position in Li Auto by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,090,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,272,000 after purchasing an additional 693,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

