Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Liberty Broadband worth $146,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2,564.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 12,718 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $542,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $701,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $1,849,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $143.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.74 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $101.91 and a 1-year high of $162.26.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling purchased 7,500 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling purchased 4,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

