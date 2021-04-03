Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,370 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,458,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,486,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,634,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,604,000 after buying an additional 513,885 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,773,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $471,000. 49.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

