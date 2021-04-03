Lido DAO Token Price Up 118.5% Over Last Week (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 33.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded up 118.5% against the US dollar. One Lido DAO Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00002666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $13.97 million and $3.78 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00074542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.87 or 0.00298676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00090913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $442.64 or 0.00747485 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00027322 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00015158 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,850,049 tokens.

Lido DAO Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

