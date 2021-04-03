Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,068 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.48% of Lifetime Brands worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LCUT. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lifetime Brands by 459.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 20,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 227.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 292,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the third quarter valued at $248,000. 36.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCUT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

LCUT opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $249.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.52 million. On average, analysts expect that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.78%.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

