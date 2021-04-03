Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.06 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.07 or 0.00003478 BTC on exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $8.00 million and $1.06 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

