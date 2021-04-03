Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Reaches $2.07 on Top Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $8.00 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $2.07 or 0.00003478 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.43 or 0.00354950 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000819 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.