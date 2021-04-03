Lightstreams (PHT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $895.00

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightstreams has a market cap of $597,631.26 and approximately $895.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00051776 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00020167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.49 or 0.00670974 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00069242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00028041 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.