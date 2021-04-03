LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Up 4.6% This Week

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $12.19 million and $19,002.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00052329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00020143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $390.80 or 0.00678349 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00069833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00027555 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,026,159,727 tokens and its circulating supply is 965,062,984 tokens. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.